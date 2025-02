Police officers stopped a repeat offender near the A1.

Lincolnshire Police’s road policing unit stopped the car in a car park near A1 at Great Gonerby yesterday (Monday, February 17) after the driver ‘suspiciously’ tried to avoid officers.

Officers stopped this repeat offender for a tachograph offence and wearing no seatbelt.

#RPU stopped this vehicle suspiciously, trying to evade police by pulling into a small car park off A1. Repeat offender this time with tachograph, but card not used. Driver reported for tacho offence and no seatbelt. Vehicle immobilised for 11 hours to allow for rest period. pic.twitter.com/9UQ95v7wrO — Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps) February 17, 2025

The vehicle was immobilised for 11 hours to allow for a rest period.