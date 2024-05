Police stopped an overweight vehicle on the A1.

The vehicle transporter was stopped on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Wednesday, May 8).

Lincolnshire Police officers said the driver appeared “unaware” that the vehicle was 500kg over its permitted weight.

The vehicle was stopped on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers “suitably educated” the driver, as well as giving them a fixed penalty notice and the vehicle was prohibited.