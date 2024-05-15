Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police stops ‘questionably secured’ trailer on A1 near Grantham

By Katie Green
-
Published: 09:01, 15 May 2024

Police stopped a vehicle on the A1 with an unsecured load.

The van was stopped for towing a “questionably secured” trailer on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Wednesday, May 14).

The cab in the trailer was 10% over the vehicle’s train weight of 3,500kg.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police officers described the vehicle as a “shocker”.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice and the vehicle was prohibited from moving.

