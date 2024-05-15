Lincolnshire Police stops ‘questionably secured’ trailer on A1 near Grantham
Published: 09:01, 15 May 2024
Police stopped a vehicle on the A1 with an unsecured load.
The van was stopped for towing a “questionably secured” trailer on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Wednesday, May 14).
The cab in the trailer was 10% over the vehicle’s train weight of 3,500kg.
Lincolnshire Police officers described the vehicle as a “shocker”.
The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice and the vehicle was prohibited from moving.