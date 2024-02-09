Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police stop car with no number plates in Grantham

A vehicle was stopped after it was found with no number plates.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the car yesterday (Thursday, February 8) in Grantham.

In a Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations tweet, it said: “#RPU Stopped this vehicle in #Grantham due to an obvious offence.

The car was stopped in Grantham on Thursday, February 3. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“Rear number plate did not conform either. #DVLA informed and could revoke the private plate.

“Your vehicle has to be lawful on the road and not be all about the cosmetic look.”

