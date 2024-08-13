Police have announced increased patrols to address an issue with miniature motorbikes after multiple reports led to one being seized.

Grantham Police confirmed they had stopped an adult male rider on a “Mini-Moto” and disposed of the vehicle after it was spotted being ridden on the pavement on Monday afternoon.

Mini-Motos are small, lightweight motorbikes that are much smaller than their counterparts, making them popular among younger riders and for off-road activities.

Police seized the Mini-Moto bike on Monday afternoon. Photo: Grantham Police

When ridden on public pavements or roads, they can pose safety risks and violate traffic regulations.

Grantham Police said there had been numerous complaints from local residents about the dangerous use of such vehicles on public walkways, along with bad driving and other motoring offences.

“The public is unhappy with this activity, as are we,” said the force.

“Police patrols will be watching and addressing these riders in the days ahead.”