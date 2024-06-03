A popular dog act appeared in the Britain’s Got Talent final last night, after they were revealed as the wildcard act.

The Trickstars, featuring Lucy Heath from Grantham and her dogs Strike, Trip Hazard, Tempo and Peach, placed fifth out of 11 acts in the BGT final last night (Sunday, June 2) on ITV.

Lucy was revealed as the wildcard act by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, with Simon stating the conversation “lasted 20 seconds” to pick them as the wildcard.

Following the result, Lucy posted on her social media and said: “Just can’t believe it - from wildcard, to top five on Britain’s Got Talent!

“Thank you so much for all of the support and to everyone who voted for us! So happy! Love my gang so much!”

Lucy Heath performs with The Trickstars on ITV's Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, April 20. Photo: ITV

Lucy Heath performs with The Trickstars on ITV's Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, April 20. Photo: ITV

The Trickstars were beaten by opera singer Innocent Masuku in fourth place, dancers Abigail and Afronitaaa in third, magician Jack Rhodes in second and Sydnie Christmas declared the winner.

What did you think of The Trickstars performance on the BGT final? Let us know in the comments.