A children’s play space is opening again nearly a year after it closed its doors.

All Day Play is reopening its doors tomorrow (Saturday, July 20) in a new location in Stoke Rochford.

It offers messy, creative activities for children aged up to 12, such as sensory crafts, art projects, and slime workshops.

The play centre, described as a 'creative children's space,' allows kids to get messy and engage in imaginative, hands-on activities.

Run by Megan and Ross Gilmartin, the business opened in 2021 but closed in 2023 due to high rents and shifted focus to mobile services.

However, the Gilmartins say the community has been "begging" for the return of the business.

Ross said: “They’ve really missed it.

"It was such a hit when we opened, and everybody with kids around here absolutely loves it.

"We've managed to make it work this time, hopefully."

Located at Unit 2 Estate Office, Home Farm, Cringle Lane, near the A1 between Stamford and Grantham, the new site will offer three sessions daily at 10am, 12.30pm, and 3pm.

Megan, from Virginia Beach in the United States, and Ross, from near Boston in Lincolnshire, started the business after creating activity boxes for their children during the Covid lockdowns.

They then shared their creativity with fellow parents and the popularity of a slime workshop led them to launch the play centre.

Both of them have creative backgrounds, with Megan as a singer and Ross as a music producer.

Ross says parents can expect their kids to "probably get very messy" at the new and improved All Day Play.

“We’ve worked hard to make this a much improved version of what we had before,” he said.

“We’ve added new gadgets and inventions for the kids to enjoy, and we believe the new setup will be a hit.”

The reopening event has already sold out for much of the day, but a few afternoon slots remain.