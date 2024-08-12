More than 700 properties were left without power on Sunday night.

Alma Park and Harrowby, as well as the Londonthorpe communities, among others in Grantham, began reporting that power was switching on and off intermittently in the early evening.

National Grid confirmed the incident was reported around 6.30pm and affected 725 properties in the southeast area of Grantham and the Harrowby areas.

A map of the affected area.

They confirmed there had been a fault on the underground network.

The issue was fixed by 11.30pm the same night.

In an update online, the National Grid said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut.”