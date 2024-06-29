With the warm weather this week it really has felt like summer is here (even if just for a short time), writes Sara Barnes of Who Lets Your Dogs Out?

So it’s a good idea to check that you have the basics covered for the summer holiday season and here is a checklist to help you make sure you have thought of most things:

Vaccinations including parasite protection – if you are taking your dog out or using professional pet care services over the summer then being up to date with vaccinations and parasite protection is essential to protect your dogs health.

Pet first aid kit – if travelling with you pet it is ideal to have a pet first aid kit with you just in case of emergencies, but if you can’t afford one then consider adding these items to your human first aid kit – cohesive wrap (vet wrap), non alcohol wipes, pet antiseptic spray and some extra bandages. Also an extra bottle of water and if your dog is vulnerable to the heat some Oralade or dog rehydration fluid.

Serviceability of your dogs gear – by this I mean lead, collar, harness and lead. Give them a good wash, check for wear and tear and replace as needed. Its bad enough if they run off locally if they break, but in a new area things could be much worse.

Confirm bookings – if your pets are going in to kennels/boarding or you have friends and family booked to care for them double check that they are still expecting to look after your pet. Things might have changed and a message missed or forgotten to be sent.

Insurance – have you got adequate insurance, both holiday and pet insurance. Many holiday insurance companies won’t cover the cost of pet care if you cancel your holiday and most pet care insurance doesn’t cover it either unless it is the pet that is terminal.

Tags and microchips – it’s a legal requirement that all dogs and cats are microchipped from the age of 8 weeks and that the details are up to date, so hunt out the card with your database details on and do a check. It could save you a £500 fine. Also check your dogs id tags are correct and legible they are the quickest way to have your dog returned if they become lost.

Local rules and hazards – check if there are any areas or hazards that you need to be aware of, for example many UK beaches are no dog zones in the summer months, unless it is specifically designated. Also if you go abroad make sure you have the correct restraints and potentially muzzle for travel through different countries.

