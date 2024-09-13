An pregnant woman is planning to complete her 100th parkrun on her baby’s due date.

Samantha Botherway, from Grantham, is expecting to give birth to her first child tomorrow (Saturday, September 14) — but she is determined to clock up a century of parkruns in Newark on the same day.

Samantha said: “I run every week and, as a quite keen parkrunner, I like to get my weekly attendance.

Emma Joy (left) and Samantha Botherway (right) at the Belton House parkrun.

“I have felt absolutely fine running and felt fine to carry on until the baby comes.

“I have been very lucky that it has been a good pregnancy. I know for some people it can be a struggle, but I have been very lucky to carry on my training.”

Samantha normally runs her weekly parkrun at Belton House. However, the event it is not being held on Saturday so she is running in Newark.

She added: “It is a bit disappointing I cannot run at Belton House as it is off, so Newark was the closest one.

“At least I will be closer to Lincoln if I go into labour!”

To Samantha’s sister Emma Joy, also from Grantham, it was no surprise that hear that her sibling would be looking to fit the run in even with the impending arrival of her nephew.

Emma said: “It was not a surprise at all to be honest. She has been doing parkruns for a long time.

“I am a keen runner as well so I would have done the same as well!

“We are expecting the baby to come along anytime soon but Sammy is keen to do the run, so we are just hoping he doesn’t come before Saturday!

“She has been waiting for her 100th parkrun - a monumental moment in a runner's lifetime if they attend these weekly 5k events - for so long.”

Awaiting Samantha at the finish line on Saturday will be her husband along with Emma and some of her best friends.