A firefighter has been presented with a special award to mark the end of his 24-year career.

Mark Brammer was presented with a mounted silver-plated firefighters axe on Wednesday (July 3) as he has now left Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue after 24 years.

Mark, who was based in the Grantham area, decided to leave the first service to spend more time with his family and continue his work with utility business Beauparc.

Mark Brammer with his mounted silver-plated firefighters axe.

Mark said: “It was an emotional evening with my wonderful colleagues, one that I will never forget.

“The fire service has been a massive part of my family life and it will take some time to adjust.

“I will now enjoy pursuing new adventures!”

Mark first joined Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue as an on-call firefighter in 2000 after seeing an advert in the Grantham Journal.

At the time, he was working as a senior valuer at a Grantham estate agents. However, he eventually left this to serve as a firefighter full time.