A former pub could be turned into a house of multiple occupancy for 12 people.

The Five Bells in Brook Street, Grantham, closed in 2022.

The previous owner and landlord, Ed Clarke, had been trying to sell it since 2016, and at the same time had deregistered the business for VAT because takings were so low.

The former Five Bells pub in Brook Street, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

In a statement included with the planning application to change the use of the pub into housing, Mr Clarke said: “Having been a landlord for 18 years, I’ve got to know most of the other pub landlords in Grantham.

“I have it from very reliable inside sources that none of them are doing well, with the exception of Wetherspoons, maybe.

“There have been and still are so many pubs for sale in Lincolnshire that supply heavily outstrips demand, effectively trapping individuals.”

A proposed layout for the ground floor and first floor of the house of multiple occupancy

He added that with covid and smoking bans, “who in their right mind would even consider buying a small pub?” and explained: “It was never my intention to sell to a property developer as I’ve seen so many small pubs shut down over the years.

“Back in 2006 when I purchased this pub the economy wasn’t like it is today and, as a consequence, I did very well in my first 10 years.

“Ever since then it has been an uphill battle just trying to keep this business afloat, so in September 2022 I had no alternative but to call ‘last orders’ for the final time.

“Nobody likes to admit defeat, least of all me, and especially having had 18 years’ experience in the trade. But the reality is it’s no longer viable as a business, because if it were then I wouldn’t be trying to sell it.”

The 12 bedrooms would be over three floors, with a shared kitchen on the ground floor. Eight of the rooms would have en-suite shower rooms, two would have separate ‘off-suite’ facilities, and two would share a shower room.

The architect’s drawings show each room with a single bed.

The planning application, which has the reference S24/1354, has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council by JG Property Group.

People can submit their views before the council’s planning committee makes a decision.

