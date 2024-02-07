The patrons and landlord of a town pub have come together to install a life-saving defibrillator for public use.

Eddie Pimlott, landlord of the Nobody Inn on North Street, Grantham, was inspired during a Christmas break.

Friends recounted witnessing a panicking woman emerging from a nearby house, seeking help urgently.

The Nobody Inn now has a defibrillator installed for emergencies.

Upon investigation, patrons discovered a man in distress, lying on the living room floor, his skin tinged blue.

Recognising the severity of the situation, they swiftly retrieved a defibrillator located nearby and administered life-saving treatment, successfully reviving the individual.

“Amazed at the story and not getting any younger I thought it would be a good idea for this area,” said Eddie.

“Relaying the story in the pub with friends, we thought that it was a good idea.”

The defibrillator is within easy reach on North Street and Union Street.

He and his customers embarked on acquiring a defibrillator for the community.

Through collective efforts, they secured funding and purchased the device, now prominently placed at North Street and Union Street."

Eddie expressed his gratitude for the support received from the community, stating: "Better to have one and not need it than need it and not have it."

Defibrillators, integrated into the 999 network, offer peace of mind and reassurance during crises.