A town pub is throwing open its doors - and its beer garden - for a charity event to support a blood cancer charity.

The Lord Harrowby in Granville Street, Grantham, will host live music from 1pm until late on Saturday (July 27), including Lewis Pittam, Hermione Johnson, and Sammy and the Dolphins.

The feel-good factor will be in full swing, as well as a raffle with more than 100 prizes, including cash and goods and services donated by local businesses.

The Lord Harrowby is hosting a fundraiser in memory of Daryl Longman, who died from blood cancer

Raffle sales, proceeds from the barbecue, and any donations will support Blood Cancer UK in memory of husband, dad and grandad Daryl Longman, who dearly loved his family and his music, but who died aged just 58 in November last year.