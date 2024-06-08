In 1861, William Baker was a publican and fellmonger (dealer in hides and skins) at the Skinners Arms, a beerhouse on Wharf Road, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

Later that year, this and the houses in the adjoining row were sold. In 1869 and 1870 his licence application for the Skinners Arms was refused, but he had already become the landlord of the Golden Fleece on the corner of Wharf Road and Grantley Street in 1864.

In the 1871 census, he lived at the Golden Fleece with his wife Lucy, nephew and niece and several boarders who were skinners.

The location of the Golden Fleece on the corner of Wharf Road and Grantley Street.

By 1881 the family lived on Grantley Street with their two-year old nephew. Lucy died in the intervening decade and William lived with a lodger.

Former Golden Fleece, Wharthogs and Churchill's. Wharf Road April 2012

In 1901, still on Grantley Street, William was retired and living by his own means with his sister, nephews and niece.

In 1991 the name of the Golden Fleece was changed to Warthogs and then in 1997 to Churchills.