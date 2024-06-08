Then and Now: William Baker was a publican and fellmonger at the Skinners Arms in Grantham in 1861.
In 1861, William Baker was a publican and fellmonger (dealer in hides and skins) at the Skinners Arms, a beerhouse on Wharf Road, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.
Later that year, this and the houses in the adjoining row were sold. In 1869 and 1870 his licence application for the Skinners Arms was refused, but he had already become the landlord of the Golden Fleece on the corner of Wharf Road and Grantley Street in 1864.
In the 1871 census, he lived at the Golden Fleece with his wife Lucy, nephew and niece and several boarders who were skinners.
By 1881 the family lived on Grantley Street with their two-year old nephew. Lucy died in the intervening decade and William lived with a lodger.
In 1901, still on Grantley Street, William was retired and living by his own means with his sister, nephews and niece.
In 1991 the name of the Golden Fleece was changed to Warthogs and then in 1997 to Churchills.