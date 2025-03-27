A school has performed an energetic production of a popular Nickelodeon TV show.

Pupils from Walton Academy, near Grantham, brought the world of Bikini Bottom to life when they performed The Spongebob Musical on Tuesday (March 18) to Thursday (March 20) last week.

The cast, made up of pupils from across year groups, delivered an “unforgettable” series of performances captivating audiences with their enthusiasm, musicality, and stage presence.

Some happy members of Bikini Bottom.

Principal Jess Leonard said: “What an incredible production! It has been a real privilege to watch such amazing talent in our Walton Theatre. Every member of the cast did an amazing job.

“The energy, commitment, and character on stage were just brilliant – a thoroughly enjoyable and very professional performance. To everyone that has been involved both on and off the stage, a huge well done and congratulations on a wonderful show.”

The production was the result of months of hard work carried out by the pupils.

The school extends its gratitude to everyone who contributed to the performance and audiences who attended.