Pupils at a Bingham school have been ranked in top 10 per cent of pupils in a national computational thinking challenge.

Pupils from Toot Hill School — part of the Nova Education Trust — took part in the the Bebras Challenge, which introduces computational thinking to students and takes place in schools all over the world in a two-week period every November.

The Bebras Challenge is open to all young people in the UK aged six to 19 and sees each participant given 45 minutes to tackle a series of interactive tasks, designed to encourage logical thinking and problem-solving skills appropriate for their age group.

Toot Hill School pupils.

The challenge is conducted online and tasks are marked automatically by a dedicated competition system, and last year, over three million students from more than 80 countries took part.

In this year’s results, it has emerged that Toot Hill’s students who took part have scored in top 10 per cent of pupils in the UK.

Chris Rudge, head of ICT and computing at Toot Hill, said: "We entered all students who study Computer Science into the Bebras competition.

"Out of our students, we had 48 who achieved a gold award that puts them in the top 10 per cent nationally.

"What was particularly impressive was that 24 Year 9 students got one of these awards. This is a great achievements by the students and we are very proud of them."

Dr Chris Eardley, Head Teacher at Toot Hill, added: “We are committed to ensuring every student in Years 7 to 9 accesses a Computer Science curriculum delivered by experts in the field.

"Many of these students then choose to study GCSE Computer Science in Years 10 and 11, and then A Level Computer Science in our college.

"I am immensely proud of all the students Their commitment to excellence is breath-taking.”

