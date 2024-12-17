School pupils have been spreading Christmas cheer by giving out gifts.

Pupils from West Grantham Secondary Academy have given out presents through their West Grantham Gift Drive to families through the academy, its academy primary sites and also the Hope Cafe in Earlesfield.

Ninety-one gifts were wrapped and labelled according to age and items included books, puzzles, board games, colouring books and crayons.

Caroline Milligan, academy chaplain (left) and Louise Breden, cover supervisor (right) with West GranthamSecondary Academy pupils and their collected Christmas gifts. Photo: West Grantham Secondary Academy

Louise Breden, cover supervisor and organiser behind the gift drive, said: “I started the West Grantham Gift Drive because I wanted to give something back to my community.

“With the rising cost of living, I saw the struggle many are facing and that’s when I knew I had to do something to help.

“Incorporating our school values of love, courage, ambition, belief and integrity, this initiative is about supporting each other and spreading kindness.”

Louise Breden, cover supervisor at West Grantham Secondary Academy with some of the collected gifts. Photo: West Grantham Secondary Academy

Year 8 pupil Abi Dobney, who was involved in the drive, was happy to help people.

She said: “I donated to the West Grantham Gift Drive because I wanted to help give something back to our community.

“The cost of living has risen, so I wanted to help where I could.”

Principal Clare Barber also thanked the school community for its generosity.

She said: “Once again, the West Grantham school community has shown enormous generosity with their donations, and we hope their acts of kindness will help to spread joy far and wide in the Grantham community.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped to organise and support the collection.”