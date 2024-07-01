Students will get the chance to join in a nationwide celebration of singing, dancing and design.

Grantham students will take part in Create Day tomorrow (Tuesday, July 2) where they will take part in educational and interactive lessons and performances, both in person and virtually.

The day is organised by the Royal Opera House, where Royal Ballet principal character artist Gary Avis and television presenter Mwaksy Mudenda will broadcast live into schools and regional hubs in Thurrock and Grantham.

The Royal Ballet's Light of Passage, performed in 2022. Photo: Tristram Kenton.

Jillian Baker, director of learning and participation at the Royal Opera House, said: “The Royal Opera House wants to inspire creativity through ballet and opera.

“This first national Create Day brings the Royal Opera House into classrooms all over the country, connecting tens of thousands of children to our artists and artistry in a day of mass singing, dancing and design celebrating the creativity of the next generation.

“A programme that will continue into the coming years, Create Day is a chance for students and teachers to come together in one space to connect, learn, and create.”

The day’s lessons and performances are inspired by work seen on the Royal Opera House stage, including The Royal Ballet’s Light of Passage.

The second section of the work, Covenant, choreographed by Crystal Pite, is inspired by children’s rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Six children will be supported, guided, lifted, by a mass of adults moving in concert. Throughout the day, children will take part in workshops inspired by the piece, culminating in a final group performance.

Martin Russell, RRSA programme director for UNICEF UK, said: “The arts offer a powerful vehicle for exploring children’s rights and the principles and values that underpin rights. “UNICEF UK’s Rights Respecting Schools Award is delighted to be collaborating with the Royal Opera House on Create Day, bringing both the arts and children’s rights to children across the UK in a really impactful way.”