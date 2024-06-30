Pupils with learning difficulties experienced the thrills of a theme park thanks to a Rotary grant recently.

Grantham pupils from the Young People's Learning Provision (YPLP) enjoyed a day at Wicksteed Park, funded by the Sunrise Rotary Club.

Fifteen young people, who attend YPLP on Trent Road, experienced the fun of the fair at the theme park, many for the first time.

A group of excited students preparing for their next adventure at the theme park.

"It was wonderful to see everyone have such a fun day out," remarked Lez Jones, president of the Sunrise Club.

He and President-Elect Praf Patel accompanied the pupils and their teachers.

"Some of these youngsters have never visited a theme park before, and it was our privilege to take them on such an experience," said Lez.

Students from the Young People's Learning Provision enjoying thrilling rides at Wicksteed Park.

Students enjoyed multiple rides, including the water chute, and made memories that will last for years.

YPLP serves young people with learning difficulties and disabilities, helping them fulfil their potential outside mainstream schooling.

Young learners made lasting memories during their visit.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club members joining in the fun with local pupils on the water.

The Rotary Club's annual 'Kids Out' day aims to create joyful experiences for children who may not have the opportunity otherwise, and this year's outing was a resounding success.