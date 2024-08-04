Plans to expand a limestone quarry by 8.6 hectares have been approved.

Lincolnshire County Council has approved Harmston Waste Management’s expansion plans for Great Ponton Quarry off Dallygate Lane.

The developers expect the site to produce 980,000 tonnes of limestone over five phases, sufficient for 10 years.

Great Ponton Quarry. Image via Google Streetview (63426126)

The council report states that the stone will be exported by HGV using existing haul roads.

No changes to operating hours are proposed. The developer plans to restore the site with grassland, farmland, wildlife headlands, woodland, and native hedgerows.

The plans were approved by officers, who reported that the proposal would result in only a limited change.

The proposed extension site. Photo: SKDC Planning (63426132)

“The resultant landform would still be located wholly within the base of the quarry void and would therefore not result in any visual or other impacts on the surrounding landscape or residential properties,” the council report said.

“All of the potential operational impacts that may be attributed to the movement and deposit of materials into the quarry void from the adjacent area are subject to the controls in place for the existing and proposed development, and it is not considered that any impacts beyond those currently existing will be encountered as a consequence of this proposal.”

The existing quarry covers 18 hectares and is operational.

The site also includes stone-cutting and waste recycling operations.

he plans faced no objections from South Kesteven District Council, Great Ponton Parish Council, or the Environment Agency.

The authority also approved moving the extension area's overburden into the existing quarry as part of restoration plans.