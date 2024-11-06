A quirky coffee shop based on a popular fictional character is set to open at a village craft centre.

The Mad Hatters tearoom was previously located on Newark’s Appletongate before it was forced to close on September 28, but now the cafe will be taking over the Crafty Cafe at Fulbeck’s Craft Centre tomorrow (Thursday, November 7).

Popular for its vibrant, ‘mad as a hatter’ atmosphere and events, owner Clare Fordham was contacted by the craft centre asking her if she would like to bring her business to the heart of the village after the previous owners closed the cafe at short notice.

Owner of Mad Hatters Tea Rooms, Clare Fordham

Presenting a large menu and a bigger space than the one in Newark, the coffee shop and tea room will bring a whole range of events and craft activities, providing a different experience to customers.

“I’m so excited to be reopening Mad Hatters and to have the opportunity to open in a new village is just wonderful,” said Clare.

She added: “Fulbeck is a lovely little village and Mad Hatters fits right in.”

There will be a celebration of tea and cake at the shop’s opening event on Thursday.

Alix Fane, the owner of Fulbeck Craft Centre, said: “We can’t wait to be working with Clare and see the Mad Hatters come to Fulbeck.

“Clare will be a good addition to us and we are really excited to be working with her, she is wonderful.”

The business will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sundays from 9am to 3pm.

Elizabeth Hunt, a resident silver jewellery maker at the Craft Centre, added: “The tearoom will be for everybody.

“Clare’s customers will come here and that will add to our followers so that everyone can enjoy the facilities and have some out-of-town shopping opportunities.”

Newark will also be seeing a Mad Hatters tearoom reopening in the town centre this month.

