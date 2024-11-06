A quiz raised £374.40 for much-needed hot meals for the community.

The quiz at the Church of the Ascension on Edinburgh Road, Grantham, supported Grantham Passage, which provides a free, freshly cooked meal daily to anyone who attends.

Reverend Sam Parsons, from the church, said: “It was a fantastic evening.

Groups enjoy a lively quiz night, raising funds for meals in the community.

“We were delighted that so many came and that we were able to raise such a large sum for the Passage, which is doing great work in Grantham.”

The quiz at the weekend was compered by Steve Wells and included a round focused on Halloween.

Delicious cakes were also supplied by Rose Clarke.

Smiling faces at the quiz night fundraiser, which raised funds for Grantham’s meal programme.

The Passage, run by Grantham Poverty Concern, sometimes supplies over 60 meals daily.

Coordinator Chris Thomas recently told LincsOnline that they expect Christmas Day meals to be their busiest yet.

Attendance at the organisation’s daily sessions has risen by 30% in six months.

Quiz night teams show their support, helping raise hundreds for local meal services.

Last year, the organisation served Christmas meals to over 70 people and supported 200 more during the festive season.

“We knew this was going to come with the continued cost-of-living problem and also the early release of prisoners, which is not just in Grantham but across the country,” Chris told LincsOnline.

“If someone had said to us five years ago that we would be providing nearly 65 meals a day, we would have run in the other direction.

Teams gathered for a night of quizzing in support of Grantham Passage’s meal service.

“Sadly, now it is the norm. There is no quick fix to this, and there will never be an end to the situation.”

To support Grantham Poverty Concern this Christmas, call Chris on 07517 943792 or email chris.thomas0609@gmail.com.