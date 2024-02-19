Rail passengers face delays following a major disruption.

LNER trains are delayed after a person was hit by a train between Grantham and Retford.

All lines will be closed while emergency services carry out their work.

Trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed up to 60 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 1.45pm, however this may change.

Passengers are advised to check their travel times.