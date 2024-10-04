Lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train earlier today (Friday, October 4).

Rail passengers faced major disruption this morning after a person was hit by a train at Grantham.

Trains may still be cancelled, delayed up to 40 minutes, revised or diverted. Disruption is expected until at least 5.15pm.

Emergency services are at Grantham railway station after someone was hit by a train. Photo: RSM Photography

The routes affected include:

East Midlands Railway between Nottingham and Skegness, and also between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich

Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland

Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Beverley

LNER between London Kings Cross and York / Harrogate / Leeds / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Aberdeen

Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh