Lines reopen after person hit by train in Grantham area
Lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train earlier today (Friday, October 4).
Rail passengers faced major disruption this morning after a person was hit by a train at Grantham.
Trains may still be cancelled, delayed up to 40 minutes, revised or diverted. Disruption is expected until at least 5.15pm.
The routes affected include:
East Midlands Railway between Nottingham and Skegness, and also between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich
Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland
Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Beverley
LNER between London Kings Cross and York / Harrogate / Leeds / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Aberdeen
Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh