Trespassers caused disruption to rail services across the county this afternoon (Friday).

National Rail said that although lines through Grantham have now reopened following the incident, trains may still face cancellation or delays of up to 25 minutes.

They added that services are expected to be impacted until 3.30pm.

There have been trespassers on Grantham railway. Photo: RSM Photography

Commuters are advised to check their journeys online.

Trespassing on a railway is illegal, and offenders can face a £1,000 fine.

This means that rail bosses must stop all trains in the vicinity to remove the individuals, check for damage, and clear any potential blockages, causing knock-on effects to other services.

There have been trespassers on Grantham railway. Photo: RSM Photography

Delays are expected through Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone who witnesses trespassers is urged to call 0800 40 50 40 or 999, or text 61016.