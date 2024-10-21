Rail passengers have been thanked after three weekends of upgrades along the East Coast Main Line.

Throughout October, Network Rail have been working to replace railway components between Doncaster and Peterborough, including at Grantham.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail’s East Coast route director, said: “We know this work has meant longer journeys for passengers over the last three weekends, so I’d like to thank everyone impacted for bearing with us while we carried out this important work to improve the railway for the future.

Engineers working on ECML track renewals,

Space left after track removed during East Coast Main Line renewal work

“Running a reliable railway is our top priority, and renewing these track components in multiple locations along the East Coast Main Line is essential to get passengers and freight to where they need to be.”

New track foundation stone known as ballast laid in Doncaster

Workers on track during recent East Coast Main Line engineering work in Doncaster

Old track section being lifted out in Doncaster during East Coast Main Line upgrades.

The upgrades that took place included:

• Switches and crossings – the moving sections of track which allow trains to change lines – replaced.

• Railway drainage upgraded in Peascliffe Tunnel near Grantham.

• Track upgrades on sections of line between Peterborough and Grantham.

• Station canopies refurbished in Retford.

• Structures repaired at Creeton Cutting.