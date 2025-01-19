A railway social club could be extended due to an increase in a need for the space.

Plans have been proposed to South Kesteven District Council to demolish the existing outbuilding of the Grantham Railway Social Club in Huntingtower Road, and build two extensions on the existing building.

The larger extension to the south will be 9.1m deep by 12.3m wide, with the smaller extension to the north proposed to measure 3.03m deep by 12.3m wide.

Grantham Railway Social Club in Huntingtower Road. Photo: Google Maps

The building first opened in the mid-1950s and was used as a social club for railway staff.

It now operates as a community facility, used by groups including a local bird club, rabbit club, a garden society, a model club, Slimming World, a comedy club, a men’s shed group, the Gresley Society, a club for adults with learning disabilities, as well as a Nepalese community group.

“It represents one of a very limited number of premises in the town which are able to cater for such events,” as stated in the plans.

The extension plans. Photo: SKDC

Existing parking will not be affected by the extension.

