Record turnout at annual Grantham Santa Fun Run
A Rotary Club held its fourth Santa Fun Run at the weekend.
Residents from Grantham and the surrounding area got into the festive spirit on Sunday (December 10) at the town’s annual Santa Fun Run, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven.
The event saw a record 240 participants take part.
On its Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “What a wonderful morning we all had at our fourth annual Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk held in Wyndham Park. “We had a record breaking 240 participants of all ages and abilities, including furry friends.
“Thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a friendly and fun event, including the staff and volunteers at Wyndham Park, the young people from Inspire+, our healthy elf who got everyone warmed up and Grantham Town mayor, Mark Whittington for being such a good sport by being our official starter, presenting the medals and dressing up and taking part too.
“Well done everyone and thank you for taking part!
“We hope you all raised lots of money for your chosen charities.
“We are very grateful that the weather was kind and the rain held off until the end. A magical morning!”