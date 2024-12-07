Many people remember Wilkinson’s Hardware shop at 2 High Street in the 1960s and 1970s, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

During the 1980s it was occupied by Blockbuster’s, which hiredout videos and games. It now houses Notions Antique Centre.

In October 1969 Wilkinson’s advertised in the Grantham Journal. Their advertisement said: ‘Is your home ready for this coming winter (only 10 weeks to Christmas). Save money on these Keep Warm Bargain Buys TOMORROW. Small Portable Electric Heater 1K Watt will take the chill off these autumn evenings, special bargain 19’11. Cling Self Adhesive Draught Strip 2/9, auto Rise and Fall excluder for the door bottom 5/6, large rubber hot water bottles 3/11’.

Their bargains included anti-freeze, grate baskets, Zip firelighters, coal tubs, fan heaters, Cozywrap fibreglass and electric blankets. In amongst their winter products were ‘selected Dutch and English flower bulbs, Daffs. And tulips 3/6 doz., Hyacinths 1/3 &1/6 ea,. Crocus 2/9 doz.’.