Residents came together at the weekend to honour those that lost their lives in the World Wars.

People from Grantham and the surrounding area turned out to the high street yesterday (Sunday, November 10) for the Remembrance Day parade.

The parade began in St Peter’s Hill, then headed towards St Wulfram’s Church for a Remembrance service. Wreaths were then laid outside the church.

The march took place through the Grantham High Street. Photo: Photo: Royal British Legion Grantham Branch

Clive Cooper, of the Royal British Legion branch of Grantham, said: “The day itself went very well with a good turnout for the march through town and at the church for the act of Remembrance.

“The atmosphere was outstanding and the support from the town was second to none.

“The march through town was appreciated by everybody and all those who marched showed honour and respect for the fallen.

“To be a member of the parade is the greatest honour. Remembrance itself is about remembering and honouring those who have fallen, as so many have fallen behind the past and so few now remain that survived these conflicts.

Army cadets marching through Grantham. Photo: Royal British Legion Grantham Branch

The march headed towards St Wulfram's Church for a remembrance service. Photo: Royal British Legion Grantham Branch

“We are not just remembering, we are passing on knowledge and experience to the younger generations so they can continue to remember when we are no longer.”

The opening of the Remembrance Day garden in St Peter's Hill. Photo: Ian Selby

Wreaths were laid outside St Wulfram's Church. Photo: Ian Selby

The Remembrance Day garden was officially opened in St Peter’s Hill on November 3.

Children from St Anne's Primary School in Grantham attended a Remembrance service at Grantham cemetery.

Children from St Anne’s Primary School also attended Grantham cemetery to pay respects to civilians killed in the Second World War.