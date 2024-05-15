Home   Grantham   News   Article

Organist Rosemary Field to perform free recital at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 15 May 2024

A church is holding a free organ recital this weekend.

Organist Rosemary Field will be performing at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham on Saturday (May 18) at 11.30am.

She will be performing Fantasia and Fugue in G by C H H Parry, Choral Song, Fugue by Samual S Wesley and much more.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.
Rosemary is an organist at Worksop Priory. She trained at the Royal College of Music in London and has been an assistant organist in Birmingham and Portsmouth, where she played for regular services and for BBC Radio 3 broadcasts.

She was also deputy director of the Royal School of Church Music from 2012 until 2020.

The event is free to attend.

