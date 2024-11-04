A new team is taking the reins of a beloved village pub.

The Dirty Duck in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, which sits by the canal off Duck Lane near Grantham, closed in April this year.

However, new owners Leroy Ambrose-Allen, Simon Barnes, and Andy Hunt plan to restore the pub as The Duck at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

The venue will now be known as The Duck. Photo: Facebook

The group, which recently took over the Unicorn’s Head in Langar —where they were awarded Pub of the Year for 2024/25— was approached by Belvoir Castle about the Dirty Duck.

“It’s a phenomenal proposition,” said Simon. “We’re really excited about it.

“We weren’t looking to get another site so soon, but it’s just an incredible site with so much potential.”

Two of the new management chef Leroy Ambrose-Allen, and Simon Barnes outside their first pub The Unicorns Head in Langar. Photo: Facebook

The team brings impressive experience, including various Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire-area venues before taking over the Unicorns’ Head - a venue they want to be a jewel of the Vale of Belvoir. Andy himself runs The White Horse in Ruddington.

While the team initially considered reverting to the pub’s original name, the Rutland Arms, they ultimately decided to keep close to the Dirty Duck moniker, which holds a special place in the hearts of locals.

"We were calling it the Duck in our conversations, so we thought, why not meet in the middle and call it The Duck at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir?" says Simon.

Refurbishment work is well underway. Photo: Facebook

The new owners aim to make it a local hub with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Pub classics will have a twist, with fresh preparation and full table service.

A dog-friendly area with snacks will also be available.

Work has already started to turn the pub around. Photo: Facebook

“We’re also really excited about the huge terraced area, and once December and January are out of the way, we’ll be looking to get that ready for the spring,” said Simon.

"We’re really keen for it to become a local pub again for the villagers," Simon enthused.

“It’s obviously a destination pub, but we hope that the surrounding villages and all the hamlets will be pleased with what we’re doing.

The new team have been sharing regular updates on social media. Photo: Facebook

“It’s going to be a very warm welcome; it’s going to be dog-friendly, and clearly, there are a lot of cyclists and walkers along the canal who will be welcome.

“We’re just keen for everyone to know that it’s going to be great—a really warm, welcoming style of service with fresh food. We hope everyone’s going to come down and really enjoy what we’re doing.”

The team is aiming to have the pub up and running by the end of November.