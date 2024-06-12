Concern has been raised over a skatepark that has been damaged by vandals again.

Repairs are due to take place tomorrow (Thursday, June 12) at the Bottesford Skatepark as it has been damaged once again.

Bottesford resident Catherine Skippen said: “I am very disgusted with the damage.

The damaged ramp of the skatepark.

“It’s a shame as there isn’t a lot for children to do in Bottesford. Something needs to be done before someone is badly hurt.

“Some people pay out their own money to repair the skatepark and they shouldn’t have to.”

Bottesford Parish Council were made aware of the damage several weeks ago and have approved a quote for repairs.

Last year, residents raised concern over the “deteriorating condition” of the skatepark.

Residents have previously raised concern over the skatepark that continues to be damaged.

This was after a ramp was vandalised and litter was also scattered around it.