A community has come together to clean up after a church wall was damaged in flooding.

Bottesford’s high street became submerged in water on Monday (January 6), leaving chaos behind.

As a result, residents and businesses suffered. The flooding also resulted in the damage to a wall of St Mary’s Church.

Residents came together to help out.

However, around 40 to 50 people, including residents and members of the Vale of Belvoir Lions Club, came together to clean up the mess.

A spokesperson for the Vale of Belvoir Lions said: “There was an amazing job done clearing the debris of the flood damaged wall.

“There were a handful of undercover Lions, but we are so thankful to the [Bottesford] parish council chairman Bob Bayman for speaking to John Topps, Steve Willatts for removing rubble, Ian Smith and a handful of his electrical team, Ralph from Pizzini and scout leader Rupert Capleton.

“Many others came down to help either with a broom, shovel, wheel barrow or gloves and just wanted to help out.

“Many hands made light work of the task. Especially, as the preparation of breaking up of the large panels of intact masonry had been broken up earlier in the day and the river has been continuously kept flowing with the removal of logs, branches and vegetation.

“It was an epic task that looked to be a huge undertaking by our church team.

A wall of St Mary's Church, in Bottesford, was damaged in the floods.

“It was smashed in a short time by 40 to 50 individuals with big hearts, warm coats and great teamwork skills.”