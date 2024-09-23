Residents are being asked about plans to build up to 81 new homes.

Carter Jonas and Nightingale Land is planning to submit a planning application to South Kesteven District Council to build the new homes in Wilsford Lane South, Ancaster.

The public is being asked for their views on the plans, which propose to build one to four-bedded homes - 35% of which will be affordable housing - and four bungalows.

The new homes are proposed to be built in Wilsford Lane South, Ancaster. Photo: Google Maps

The plans also include a meadow, allotments and children’s play area.

Developers say “energy efficiency measures” are being incorporated into the new homes, including each house having an electric vehicle charging point.

Less than 44% of the site will be used for housing, while the rest will be open space.

Anyone who wishes to submit their comments has until Wednesday (September 25) to email wilsfordsouth@carterjonas.co.uk.