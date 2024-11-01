Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham residents get into spooky spirit on Halloween

By Katie Green
Published: 10:50, 01 November 2024

Residents got into the spooky spirit last night (Thursday, October 31).

Trick or treaters were out in Grantham for the spookiest night of the year last night.

The Meadows family showcased their artistic skills with some of their amazing pumpkin carvings.

Pumpkins carved by the Meadows family.
Bugsy Meadows said: “They were carved by the whole family. We look forward to carving each year.

“As much as it’s lots of fun, it’s lovely to see and hear the reactions from trick or treaters and how much enjoyment they get from looking at them too.”

Mona Lisa carved by James, 16,
Deadpool carved by Ben, 14
Sorcerer Mickey was carved by Mrs Meadows
Raven and skull, carved by Bugsy.
Jack Skeleton, carved by Bugsy
Mr Bean, carved by Edward, 11
Thomas Toribio dressed as a skeleton for Halloween, and is pictured next to his skeleton friend outside his home in Grantham.

Thomas Toribio.
Canberra Crescent was turned into an illuminated graveyard, with skeletons scattered around.

Decorations along Canberra Crescent. Photo: Linda Jackson
Harrowby Lane was also dressed up for the occasion, with some ghostly ghouls looking out for trick or treaters.

Decorations along Harrowby Lane. Photo: Linda Jackson
