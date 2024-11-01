Grantham residents get into spooky spirit on Halloween
Residents got into the spooky spirit last night (Thursday, October 31).
Trick or treaters were out in Grantham for the spookiest night of the year last night.
The Meadows family showcased their artistic skills with some of their amazing pumpkin carvings.
Bugsy Meadows said: “They were carved by the whole family. We look forward to carving each year.
“As much as it’s lots of fun, it’s lovely to see and hear the reactions from trick or treaters and how much enjoyment they get from looking at them too.”
Deadpool was carved by Ben, 14, Mona Lisa was carved by James, 16, Jack Skeleton and Raven and skull by Bugsy, Sorcerer Mickey was carved by Mrs Meadows and Mr Bean was carved by Edward, 11.
Thomas Toribio dressed as a skeleton for Halloween, and is pictured next to his skeleton friend outside his home in Grantham.
Canberra Crescent was turned into an illuminated graveyard, with skeletons scattered around.
Harrowby Lane was also dressed up for the occasion, with some ghostly ghouls looking out for trick or treaters.
Did you get into the spooky spirit on Halloween? Let us know in the comments below.