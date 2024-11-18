Work to compensate council flat residents who suffered major heating issues over several years is set to be completed by the end of November.

Councillors on South Kesteven District Council’s housing overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday (November 14) were given updates on the works taking place in the Riverside flats in Welham Street, Grantham.

The council-run block has suffered from years of heating issues that left residents freezing in winter.

Riverside Flats, Welham Street.

At Thursday’s meeting, Alison Hall-Wright, director of housing, confirmed the installation of a temporary boiler to provide heating.

The temporary boiler will stay until new boilers, heat exchangers, and pipework are installed.

Works have cost £100,000 so far, with more expected for heaters and thermostats.

Coun Matt Bailey (Con) welcomed the news, adding: “Standing in a cold Riverside flat, apologising to residents wrapped up in blankets, was a very sobering start to my council life.”

He questioned officers on costs and compensation for the 'inadequate service.'

Alison said the council was calculating compensation but wouldn’t reveal the amount until the work was finished.

However, she added: “Once we have that information, I'm more than happy to share it with the committee, and make a commitment that we’ll get it done by the end of the month.”

She said management changes had delayed the work.

Fellow ward councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) also welcomed the latest updates.

“Obviously, there was trepidation on this. There’ve been lots of issues over the years, but they've allayed my fears with the plans they've put in place and the fail-safes they've got,” he said.

“While I'm still fully aware that issues could happen, I've got faith in the team to highlight anything as soon as it arises, and faith in the team here at the minute to jump on it and sort it out.”