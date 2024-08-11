Plans to convert a village property into a children’s care home have sparked fears of an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Anchor Care and Education Ltd has requested permission from South Kesteven District Council to use The Lodge on Main Street, Hougham, near Grantham, for two young people and four non-resident carers.

The Lodge, a 0.25-acre plot with ample space, a garden, and parking for eight cars, will offer a family-like environment with minimal impact, according to the owners.

The applicants want to change the use of The Lodge, in Hougham.

Carers will provide 24-hour supervision in shifts, like a large family.

The applicant operates similar homes elsewhere and says it aims for an 'outstanding' Ofsted ratings.

They argue the care home will not alter the dwelling's residential character or impact the neighbourhood, maintaining consistency with current residential use.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

"The applicant prides itself on being a good neighbour and has guidelines to ensure this," said the application.

“They have successfully integrated into all other communities where they have opened homes.

“They want the children to live in homes where the furnishings, fixtures, and fittings are of excellent quality so that they have a pleasant environment.”

However, the plans have sparked concerns among nearby residents.

Mark Carlin and his wife worry about safety due to the village's elderly population, troubled teens, local amenities, traffic, and property values.

“Our village is predominantly elderly, and residents would feel unsafe with teens coming from traumatic and sometimes violent backgrounds,” they said.

“As well as this, our village offers little in terms of entertainment or infrastructure for young people.

“We are a farming community with many large farm vehicles used throughout the night; this would pose a danger to untrained children.”

Marc and Janice Whelan question the location’s suitability due to dangerous roads, a high-speed railway, and insufficient infrastructure, arguing it may not meet the children's needs.

“The applicant states that the young people need a calm environment away from urban distractions, without explaining what those distractions might be and why the young people might be attracted to them,” they said.

“Just because the location is considered ‘rural’ does not mean those distractions do not exist.

“They are not wanted in a cohesive and friendly area with little anti-social behaviour and minimal evening activity.”

Critics also highlight the need for a thorough planning review, given the care home’s business nature and potential long-term impact on the village.

The application emphasises that children will be closely supervised by non-resident staff, resembling a typical family household, who will enable access to a wide range of activities to promote their physical, social, and emotional development.

They say the remote location provides a safe and peaceful environment, shielding the children from urban dangers.

The property’s size offers ample space for living and recreation, with staff transporting children to school and activities.