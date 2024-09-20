Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Independent wins Springfield Ward seat in Grantham Town Council by-election

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:44, 20 September 2024

An independent councillor has been elected to a new Grantham Town Council.

Patrick Perry, known locally as Paddy Perry, took 175 votes as a declared independent member of Grantham Together.

His opponents, Mary Whittington (Con) and Jonathan Wacey (Lab), took 110 and 81 votes, respectively.

A map of Springfield Ward. Image: SKDC
A map of Springfield Ward. Image: SKDC

The turnout for the election was 9.47%, and two ballot papers were rejected due to “want of an official mark.”

Grantham's Springfield Ward by-election on Thursday was called following Coun Kev Doughty's resignation in July.

Grantham Town Council was re-established in May after 50 years.

Elections Grantham Human Interest Politics Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE