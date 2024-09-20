An independent councillor has been elected to a new Grantham Town Council.

Patrick Perry, known locally as Paddy Perry, took 175 votes as a declared independent member of Grantham Together.

His opponents, Mary Whittington (Con) and Jonathan Wacey (Lab), took 110 and 81 votes, respectively.

A map of Springfield Ward. Image: SKDC

The turnout for the election was 9.47%, and two ballot papers were rejected due to “want of an official mark.”

Grantham's Springfield Ward by-election on Thursday was called following Coun Kev Doughty's resignation in July.

Grantham Town Council was re-established in May after 50 years.