Independent wins Springfield Ward seat in Grantham Town Council by-election
An independent councillor has been elected to a new Grantham Town Council.
Patrick Perry, known locally as Paddy Perry, took 175 votes as a declared independent member of Grantham Together.
His opponents, Mary Whittington (Con) and Jonathan Wacey (Lab), took 110 and 81 votes, respectively.
The turnout for the election was 9.47%, and two ballot papers were rejected due to “want of an official mark.”
Grantham's Springfield Ward by-election on Thursday was called following Coun Kev Doughty's resignation in July.
Grantham Town Council was re-established in May after 50 years.