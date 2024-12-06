Shoppers are being urged to support their local high street this Christmas after a year of challenges posed by major roadworks schemes.

Grantham town businesses and residents have faced a difficult year - with disruption from the Market Place scheme followed by works to improve Dysart Road, Station Approach, and other areas, which created traffic chaos.

Several businesses feared the negative impact, expecting the works would deter people from visiting the town centre and encourage them to look elsewhere — yet official figures showed positive signs for footfall.

Crowds in Market Place and Westgate during this year’s Christmas Market. Photo: SKDC

A report drawn up for South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet stated that between August 5 and September 29, the latest figures available, footfall had risen by 22% year-on-year.

The works on Grantham Market Place earlier this year. | Photo: RSM Photography

The authority has employed a Grantham engagement manager and town team and is also working on an action plan focused on parking, marketing, rent, transport, and attracting new traders.

Initial events held in October saw more than 500 residents take part in workshop activities.

Meanwhile, the town’s Christmas market and lights switch-on at the weekend attracted more than 3,000 people who enjoyed the festive fun.

Councillor Ashley Baxter.

A discussion on the report was deferred due to a scrutiny committee’s request for further information.

“Let’s galvanise retail in Grantham” says council leader

Council leader Coun Ashley Baxter said feedback had shown the Christmas event was “phenomenal” and hoped it would complement or rival similar markets elsewhere.

The Station Approach works are hoped to be completed by mid-December. Photo: LCC

Following the meeting, he said: “It’s been a long, sometimes difficult, but ultimately successful year for Grantham town centre.

“I’m delighted with the way that not only the Christmas market has gone down with residents but also the weekly market, and I’m sure the forthcoming craft and steampunk markets will continue to galvanise retail in the town centre.

“We have got wonderful, small independent shops in all of our four towns and, at this time of year, retailers need us, but we also need retailers. So make the most of the brilliant traders you find in South Kesteven.”

He noted that the town centre had seen several businesses open their doors this year — and said he knew of several more shops and restaurants due to open in the new year.

He praised retailers in the town centre for their “symbiotic relationship” and support of one another.

“The more shoppers that come, the more shops will open. The more shops that open, the more shoppers we will attract in a virtuous circle,” he said.

“I hope that in 2025 we continue the virtuous circle of retail in Grantham and our other towns, where we see more shops thriving and more customers arriving.”

At the meeting on Tuesday, councillors praised the Christmas lights switch-on.

Coun Paul Stokes, who also sits on Grantham Town Council, said: “It’s been a long while since I’ve seen that many people in and around Grantham.

“The whole event was absolutely amazing. I would like to particularly thank everybody who was involved.”

Coun Tim Harrison, who is also the chair of Grantham Town Council, said: “It finished off the year fantastically well, and the feedback from the public has been immense. Even today, walking around, everybody was telling me to pass on their thanks.”

Businesses need support, shoppers told ahead of Small Business Saturday

Coun Richard Cleaver, cabinet member for property and public engagement, also reminded councillors that this weekend sees Small Business Saturday take place.

The nationwide event, held annually on the first Saturday in December, celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to shop locally.

While the event lasts one day, the campaign aims to create a lasting positive impact on small businesses in the all-important festive shopping season.

Across the UK, customers show their support both in-store and online, with many businesses marking the day with events and special offers.

Coun Cleaver said: “We strongly support the small businesses that add so much to our community and keep our town centres alive and thriving.”

Prime Comfort was one of the businesses that felt the impact of the marketplace works.

It had now moved to a larger and more prominent location and say they have seen an increase in numbers through the door.

Assistant manager Charlie Healey thanked customers old and new for supporting them and said events like the Christmas market had increased advertising for the town.

She added: “It’s also about shopping around. People are more aware of where we are, and that brought the crowds in.”

However, she said traffic was still chaotic on the commute at times.

Colleague Sue Smith, who works in administration, went to the Christmas market and said: “It was a good atmosphere. I’ve never seen it so busy. They’ve gone to such a lot of trouble, and it was lovely that they had such a good turnout because they really deserve it.”

She praised town councillors for the work they were putting into helping “get the town lively again.”

Katrina Pierce

Katrina Pierce, Lincolnshire development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, said that despite a tough economic backdrop, businesses remain cautiously optimistic.

“Small businesses tend to be quite resilient anyway, but they’ve had a really tough five years with COVID, the cost of living crisis, energy costs, inflation, and high interest rates. They’ve been up against a continually difficult economic backdrop that isn’t really going away.

“In April, when National Insurance contributions for small employers start to rise, adding hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds to their tax bills each year, it will be very challenging for them.

“But they remain optimistic, especially when you see encouraging footfall figures like those in the cabinet report.

“It takes active support to keep each of those bricks-and-mortar businesses open, though, and it benefits us all when they prosper.

“Supporting small businesses at Christmas helps keep high streets alive, provides jobs, creates wealth, and brings vibrancy to the community.”

She highlighted the importance of local shopping, noting that 60–70% of every pound spent locally stays within the community, supporting jobs and the local economy.

“These businesses are employing local people, paying into the system, and are integral parts of our communities—long may they thrive,” she said.

She also emphasised the need for local authorities and business leaders to provide events and leisure activities to attract footfall and encourage longer stays in town centres.

“People now look for more than just retail offers. Events like the light switch-on are a perfect example.

“They bring families into town, encourage people to linger, visit cafés, browse shops, and enjoy what the high street has to offer.”

Council leaders optimistic works will be completed

Coun Richard Davies

Lincolnshire County Council remains optimistic about completing the Station Approach works before Christmas, weather permitting and with only minor finishing tasks to complete.

Latest progress on the project has seen the installation of surface course, white lining and traffic signal loop and material testing. Existing materials have ben planed out and base and binder courses have been installed.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The roadworks are progressing as planned, and Grantham is gearing up for the festive period.

“This weekend is Small Business Saturday, a campaign to celebrate small businesses and encourage everyone to support local enterprises. That’s something I hope many people will do for our town.

“The message is simple: Grantham is open for business and ready for us all to make the most of the peak shopping period.”

The council has taken measures to minimise disruption during the works, including synchronising temporary traffic signals with the permanent network to improve traffic flow and easing access at Old Wharf Road.

The final phase of improvement works to a busy road will begin next week.

Daytime closures on Dysart Road between Trent Road and the A1 overbridge in Grantham will start on Monday, December 9, with weekday closures from 6am to 6pm for final surfacing.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

From Saturday, December 7, Dysart Road between Barrowby Gate and Sankt Augustin Way will reopen for two-way traffic, allowing commuters to turn onto Trent Road or towards Sankt Augustin Way.

It will remain closed overnight for the rest of the week on Thursday and Friday nights.

Temporary signals will run for up to three days from December 9 to 19 to connect a footway near Dysart Way retail park.

The Dysart Road project is on track to finish before Christmas, said the council.