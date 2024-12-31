A retirement community has raised nearly £2,000 for an air ambulance service.

Residents at Martin Court in Grantham, a Your McCarthy Stone retirement community, have presented a cheque of £1,990 to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Service.

Maurice Tomlinson, who lives at Martin Court, presented the cheque to Vicky Varney, a representative of the charity.

Residents from Martin Court, Grantham, presented a cheque to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Vicky said: “It is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of our fundraisers that enable us to provide critical care to those who need it.”

Vicky also told residents more about LNAA, including how it costs £4,000 on average each mission.

The residents raised the money through several fundraising events including a lottery draw, selling handmade cards, quizzes and other donations.