A village primary school will host a reunion for pupils taught by a cherished teacher in the 1970s and 1980s.

Harlaxton Primary School’s event on Saturday, June 22, from 2.30pm until teatime, honours Peter Harden’s lasting impact.

Now in his 80s, Mr Harden is fondly remembered for his dedication and inspirational teaching by a group of former pupils who organised this heartfelt tribute.

Peter Harden now.

The reunion at the primary school on Swine Hill allows former students, parents, and spouses to reconnect and express gratitude.

Christopher Watkin, a former pupil, emphasised the importance of this event: “Let’s come together to honour a remarkable teacher who has touched so many lives.”

Attendees can enjoy a nostalgic afternoon, celebrating Mr Harden’s legacy and the bonds formed in school.

Some of the school pupils he taught.

Peter with pupils and two Dinner ladies Mrs Kirkham and her assistant Mrs Astbury.

Contact Christopher Watkin at 07950 147572 for more information.