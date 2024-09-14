J E Ridlington & Son was a wine merchant in Westgate from 1977 to 1994, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

They started their business at 14 Westgate and in 1983 moved to 85 Westgate, where they had more retail space and a car park at the back.

In 1977 they took out an advertisement in the Grantham Journal which said ‘Your specialist wine merchant where a warm welcome awaits you. With a great many years of experience and over 250 years of tradition in the selection, purchase, storage and sale of wines and spirits. A superb range of Chateau Bottles Clarets, Domestic Bottles Burgundies, Estate Bottled Hocks and Moselles, Vintage Ports 1955-1975.’

Ridlingtons in Westgate.

They continued ‘NEVER BEFORE have you been able to choose from such a large range of fine wines in the Grantham area. NEVER AGAIN will prices be as favourable as they are now. Price increase with every shipment we receive from France.’

Westgate in Grantham where Ridlingtons was located.

At their height, they sold 43 varieties of malt whiskies, boxed wines and spirits and draught Batemans beers for home use, with sale and return on the bottles. They also hired out

glasses for parties and weddings.