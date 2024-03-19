A £1.2 million river restoration and biodiversity project along the Witham through Grantham has been named a finalist for the UK River Prize 2024.

Spearheaded by South Kesteven District Council, the £1.2m Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor initiative garnered recognition for its decade-long effort in enhancing habitats and fostering community engagement.

The project, funded by the European Regional Development Fund and supported by various partners, is aimed at improving freshwater habitats, ecosystem support, and community well-being.

Work has been taking place to improve the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor for the next decade. | Image: SKDC

Notable achievements include tree planting, wetland creation, and the establishment of wildflower meadows.

Coun Rhys Baker (Green) expressed pride in the project's success, highlighting long-term benefits for wildlife and residents.

“The importance, the success, and the legacy of this work have culminated in the nomination for this award, and we are pleased and proud, as a council and a project team, to have made such a longstanding improvement to our natural environment,” he said.

| Image: SKDC

The citation praised the project's urban work, especially in Grantham's parks, for its positive impact on public spaces.

“The urban work on the river through Grantham has been very well received, with the public engaging with the schemes in the town’s parks,” said judges.

“It is a good example of how well-thought-out river restoration projects can enhance public green spaces for the benefit of local users.”

The winner will be announced on April 24 in Llandudno, North Wales.

The project's broader scope involved collaboration between several organisations, including the Environment Agency, East Mercia Rivers Trust, Wild Trout Trust, The National Trust, Grantham Angling Association Fly Fishing Section, South Kesteven District Council, and the University of Lincoln.