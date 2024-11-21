Residents at a council flat block will benefit from cleaner streets and improved waste management after a councillor’s intervention.

Rodents and badgers scavenging split bags prompted action to address health and fire risks in Riverside, Grantham.

Coun Matthew Bailey (Con) acted after an October meeting with Riverside residents.

The changes have made big improvements to the area. Photo: Matt Bailey.

He worked with officers to deliver larger bins, replacing bagged waste left on streets and in communal areas.

Unused paper and card bins were removed to prevent contamination and overflow.

“I really appreciate the proactive approach. This compromise reduces contamination, keeps the waste from attracting rodents, and makes Riverside a more pleasant place to be,” said Coun Rhys Baker, cabinet member for environment and waste.

Certain areas outside the flats have been cleaned up. Photo: Matt Bailey.

“While it took some time, at every step councillors, the cabinet, and SKDC staff worked constructively together, for the good of Riverside residents.

“This goes to show that contacting your councillor works, that working with the council is productive, and that teamwork and determination make a difference.”

He highlighted the collaboration between councillors, the cabinet, and staff, emphasising the positive impact of teamwork.

Riverside gets a cleaner, safer future with new waste bins. Photo: Matt Bailey.

The plan clears mismanaged waste and adds large 1100L bins near the car park and smaller bins for properties with insufficient space.

Coun Bailey praised council officers for their work on these improvements, saying: “Hopefully these changes will result in a much cleaner, safer, and more habitable Riverside for all the residents.

“As a council, we still want to encourage good recycling practices where possible and will continue to provide availability to residents who want to use the purple and grey bin service.

“For residents without space for bins, it was important to increase the black bin provisions to avoid waste bags on the street, so new large black bin containers are being delivered to site and unused purple bins being removed.”