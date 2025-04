A lorry has struck a railway bridge.

The lorry has struck the railway bridge on Barrowby Road in Grantham this morning (Friday, April 4).

As a result, the road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic eastbound on the road between Coles Way and the A52 at Sankt Augustin Way.

The lorry has struck the railway bridge along Barrowby Road in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

More as we have it.