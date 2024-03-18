Lorry crashes through central barrier on A1 at Colsterworth near Grantham
A lorry has crashed through the central barrier of a major road.
The A1 has closed both ways as at least two lorries have been involved in a crash on the A1 at Colsterworth, with one crashing through the central barrier just before 7am this morning (Monday, March 18).
Lincolnshire Police says no one has been seriously injured, but the road will remain closed for several hours while recovery takes place.
The A1 northbound is closed from the Rutland Water turnoff to Colsterworth services and also southbound between Easton and Colsterworth.
There are severe traffic delays, the AA reports.
Traffic may also be affected travelling towards Newark.