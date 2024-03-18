A lorry has crashed through the central barrier of a major road.

The A1 has closed both ways as at least two lorries have been involved in a crash on the A1 at Colsterworth, with one crashing through the central barrier just before 7am this morning (Monday, March 18).

Lincolnshire Police says no one has been seriously injured, but the road will remain closed for several hours while recovery takes place.

At least two lorries have been involved in the crash on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography

One lorry has crashed through the central barrier. Photo: RSM Photography

The A1 northbound is closed from the Rutland Water turnoff to Colsterworth services and also southbound between Easton and Colsterworth.

There are severe traffic delays, the AA reports.

One lorry has gone through the central barrier on the A1. Photo: National Highways

An aerial view of the crash on the A1. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Drivers may be stuck in traffic for sometime while emergency services deal with the incident.

Pictures shared on several Facebook groups show two lorries have been involved in the crash on the A1.

Traffic may also be affected travelling towards Newark.