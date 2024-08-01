Clensey Lane is set to be closed for reconstruction works and for resurfacing, set to cost around £200,000, using 3,800 square metres of recycled materials.

The works are set to begin on Monday, August 19 and are planned to finish on Thursday, August 29, subject to suitable weather.

Works outside J&J Alpacas will take place on Monday and Tuesday of the schedule, before moving to the junction of Hougham Road.

The road closure in Dry Doddington. Photo: LCC

A road closure is required for the duration of the works during on-site work hours between 7am and 5pm.

The road will open at the end of each shift for traffic in the evenings and will be fully open for the Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, keep road traffic disruption to an absolute minimum

The signed diversion route will be along Hougham road, Doddington Lane, Main Street, Doddington Lane, Stubton, and vice versa.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways said: “While this is an improvement for the area that contributes to our carbon reduction scheme, it will also deliver a much-improved road to travel along, and we will do everything we can to keep disruption down.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by this improvement for their patience and understanding during the work programme.”

For more information about Lincolnshire County Council’s roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.