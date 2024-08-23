A frustrated resident has launched a petition calling for 'ticking time bomb' roadworks to be reconsidered before schools return.

Louise Horsfall’s Change.org petition, 'Urgently Reconsider the Scheduling of Multiple Roadworks in Grantham,' has garnered around signatures.

The petition raises concerns about the chaos caused by simultaneous roadworks in Grantham, leading to gridlock and delays.

All the traffic is being funnelled in similar directions.

Louise urges the authorities, particularly Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department, to stagger the roadworks.

The petition references Department for Transport guidelines, emphasising that roadwork scheduling should minimise public inconvenience.

Louise warns the situation could worsen when schools reopen.

Residents are worried the town will be gridlocked.

The mother of two says she has been avoiding unnecessary travel but noted that the few journeys she has made have been "horrendous".

She is particularly concerned about the school term, as she must navigate the roadworks with her children, one of whom has special educational needs.

“I am deeply concerned about the current chaos due to the many simultaneous roadworks happening in our town. The roads are gridlocked and causing delays already,” states the petition.

Traffic has been building up around town.

“The issue is like a ticking time bomb set to explode once schools reopen.”

Louise’s concerns include the general disruption and the specific impact on families like hers.

Since her children’s father died in July, Louise has had sole responsibility for transporting her son, who has special educational needs (SEN), and her daughter, who attends Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School (KGGS).

With a number of roads closed, motorists are forced to use similar diversions.

She fears the roadworks will make the school run in September even more stressful.

“I feel sorry for all of the other people who have no choice but to get around Grantham,” she told LincsOnline.

She proposes a relay system for works on Dysart Road and delaying the High Dike works to improve traffic flow.

The roadworks are set to last some time.

In a statement earlier this week, Lincolnshire County Council placed a significant amount of the blame on South Kesteven District Council.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, emphasised that SKDC led the Market Place and Station Approach projects, with LCC only acting as a delivery partner.

Karen acknowledged the disruption but noted improvements from adjusted traffic signals.

She explained that funding deadlines imposed by SKDC forced the current timeline.

She assured residents that the situation is being monitored daily.

However, Louise said: “I’m not interested in placing blame; SKDC and LCC need to communicate better.”

She felt that LCC was in a position to halt the works, particularly given the frustration expressed by some members of SKDC.

“There would be no shame in a U-turn,” she added.

In response to the petition, executive member for highways Richard Davies (Con) said: “South Kesteven District Council asked us to carry out these Station Approach works on their behalf rather than identifying and managing a contractor themselves to design and build the scheme.

"Unfortunately, delays around funding on the district council's end have left us with no choice but to start the project now in order to meet the spending deadline for their Future High Street Fund money.

"Decisions on whether to stop the works, and the repercussions from these decisions, rest solely with South Kesteven District Council."

Regarding concerns about the back-to-school issues, he added: “There will no doubt be some added traffic when schools start back in September. However, queues are already shorter today than they were earlier this week.

“We expect that trend to continue as people continue tweaking their schedules and routes. The first days of back to school will be difficult but, similar to now, people will adjust and the queues will settle.

“Please don’t misunderstand what I’m saying, though. Things won’t be back to normal until all of the works are finished – but they will improve.

“In the meantime, we will continue monitoring the situation on-site daily to ensure all of Grantham’s permanent traffic signals are operating as efficiently as possible to cater for the changes in traffic flows we’re seeing.

“We’re also now in dialogue with the local bus operators to plan as much as we can for the return to school.”

A statement from SKDC earlier this week also confirmed the Station Approach and Market Place improvements in Grantham are funded by SKDC’s £4.2m Future High Streets Fund.

However, they maintained that implementation and scheduling are LCC’s responsibility, with FHSF work required by March 31, 2025.

SKDC was asked for further comment regarding the petition but had not responded at the time of publication.